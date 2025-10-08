UK: What Starmer said about relaxing visa rules for India

"The issue is not about visas": British PM cites "massive opportunities" for trade
Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that the UK will not ease visa regulations for India ahead of his upcoming visit to promote the advantages of a recently signed trade agreement.
Leading a delegation of over 100 entrepreneurs, cultural figures, and university vice chancellors, the prime minister aims to encourage UK investment and address sluggish economic growth.
Sir Keir highlighted the "massive opportunities" for enhancing trade and cultural connections with India.
He emphasised, however, that there are no intentions to expand visa options for Indian workers or students.
"The issue is not about visas. It's about business to business engagement and investment and jobs and prosperity coming into the United Kingdom," the BBC quoted the British leader as saying.
The trade deal between the UK and India, finalised in July after years of negotiation, is designed to lower export costs for UK cars and beverages to India and reduce prices for Indian textiles and jewellery entering the UK, contributing to a multi-billion-pound trade boost.
3-year social security exemption
The agreement also provides a three-year social security exemption for Indian employees on short-term UK visas.
However, government officials clarified that this deal does not alter broader immigration policies.
With the Labour government aiming to reduce immigration levels, a strict policy on settlement status was announced at their recent party conference.
On the flight to Mumbai, Sir Keir reiterated that visas “played no part” in the trade deal and that there have been no changes on that front.
When asked about the UK potentially attracting tech entrepreneurs in response to changes in the US H-1B visa policy under President Donald Trump, Sir Keir said the UK wants to draw "top talent" globally to strengthen the economy but maintained that there are no plans to introduce new visa routes specific to India.
Among the businesses accompanying the prime minister is British Airways, which plans to add a third daily flight route between Delhi and Heathrow next year. Manchester Airport also unveiled a new direct connection to Delhi.
Meeting with Modi
During the two-day visit, Sir Keir is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent "warm birthday greetings" to Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media prior to Starmer’s visit.
Sir Keir made it clear he would not do the same, telling reporters, "Just for the record, I haven't sent birthday congratulations to Putin, nor am I going to do so. I don't suppose that comes as a surprise."
When questioned about criticising Modi over India’s purchase of Russian oil, Sir Keir focused instead on the UK's concern with Russia’s "shadow fleet" of unregulated oil tankers.
He said the UK has been one of "the lead countries in relation to the 'shadow fleet'"—a term describing these illicit vessels transporting Russian oil.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox