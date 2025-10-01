UK: Starmer cites 'urgent' reforms needed in asylum system, to deport illegal immigrants

Amid small boat crossings, British PM vows to boost border security, education, healthcare
British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer outlined key and urgent policies on immigration, education, healthcare, investment and political strategy in a keynote address at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.
Starmer emphasised the urgency of reforming the UK’s asylum system, describing it as a critical issue that “cannot be ignored.”
He vowed to strengthen border security by stopping small boat crossings in the English Channel, cracking down on illegal working, and deporting those with no legal right to stay.
In education, Starmer announced the abolition of the previous target for 50% of young people in England to attend university.
Instead, the government will aim for two-thirds of youth to pursue either university education or high-quality apprenticeships.
To support this, Starmer pledged funding for new technical excellence colleges and expanded skills training programs.
Healthcare reforms
On healthcare, the Prime Minister unveiled plans for “NHS Online,” a digital healthcare service set to launch in England by 2027.
This initiative is designed to reduce patient waiting times and improve access to medical services.
Starmer and his Labour Party are grappling with unprecedented unpopularity.
Labour’s landslide victory, which delivered a crushing defeat to their long-standing rivals, the Conservatives, has not translated into public support, with Starmer now holding the record as Britain’s least popular prime minister, according to leading pollster Ipsos.
Ipsos reports that only 13% of voters are satisfied with Starmer’s performance, while a striking 79% express dissatisfaction.
This marks a steeper decline than that of any previous prime minister, even those who led controversial foreign wars, mishandled pandemics, or destabilised the economy.
Despite securing two-thirds of parliamentary seats, Labour garnered only one-third of the vote share, and with low turnout, just one in five Britons backed Starmer’s party.
Politically, Starmer positioned Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, as Labour’s primary adversary.
He challenged the party’s patriotism and called on Labour supporters to unite in opposition to Reform UK’s growing influence.
Recent opinion polls highlight Labour’s challenges, with a YouGov survey projecting that, if an election were held today, Reform UK could secure 311 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, while Labour would win only 144.
