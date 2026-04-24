UAE travellers will change how they use air miles after Iran war disrupts flights

For many frequent flyers, air miles are no longer just a reward linked to upgrades or premium cabins, but are increasingly being treated as a practical financial tool in a travel market marked by route uncertainty and fare volatility.

The disruption is feeding through quickly, leaving travellers with fewer direct options, longer journey times and persistently elevated ticket prices, a combination that is changing how loyalty points are used by people trying to preserve flexibility without taking on higher cash costs.

Dubai: The war involving Iran is reshaping how UAE-based travellers plan and pay for flights, as airspace closures across key Middle East corridors and higher fuel costs force airlines to reroute services, cut capacity and lift fares.

Roame, a global award-travel search platform that tracks redemption availability across more than two dozen airlines, saw searches rise 44% in the month after the late-February closures, while PointsYeah, a flight-rewards search platform, said searches for US-to-Asia routes rose by as much as 50% as travellers rerouted journeys to avoid affected areas.

Award seats are becoming harder to secure as more passengers turn to loyalty programmes, while overlapping bookings add further strain by temporarily locking up inventory that may only return to the system near departure.

At the same time, fuel supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz are keeping airfares elevated, reinforcing demand for miles as travellers look for alternatives to increasingly expensive tickets.

The conflict has disrupted one of the world’s busiest aviation regions, with airlines avoiding certain airspace and adjusting schedules, reducing the number of available flights and tightening overall seat supply across both cash and reward bookings.

That approach marks a shift in traveller behaviour, with the priority moving away from maximising the theoretical value of points and toward securing a confirmed seat in an environment where schedules, fares and route choices can change quickly.

Travellers are increasingly using miles to secure multiple flight options for the same journey, booking across different routes before cancelling unwanted tickets closer to departure, a strategy that works because award bookings often carry lower cancellation costs than tickets bought with cash.

Bryan Terry, managing director at Alton Aviation Consultancy, a US-based aviation advisory firm, told Bloomberg that the changing pattern in frequent-flyer redemptions was testing airlines’ inventory-control systems and increasing pressure on carriers to crack down on arbitrage.

United Airlines, the Chicago-based US carrier, updated its terms a day before the Iran conflict began to broadly ban multiple tickets used to undercut fares and circumvent inventory controls, while Qantas Airways, the Sydney-based Australian airline, has automated sweeps to detect duplicate bookings that clog inventory.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways tightened award rules last year by introducing a 72-hour cutoff for some award cancellations, adding fees and imposing a penalty of 25% of redeemed miles in some cases when travellers change their plans.

Airlines are tightening loyalty programme rules as speculative and duplicate bookings increase, with carriers trying to discourage practices that can clog inventory and leave fewer seats available for other customers.

Kausshal Dugarr, a Bangalore-based traveller cited in the Bloomberg report, said the turmoil in the travel ecosystem had made him focus more closely on value per mile rather than simple accumulation, after he abandoned plans for a family trip to Europe and instead used Japan Airlines points to book direct flights to Tokyo.

The shift reflects a growing emphasis on value per mile, where travellers focus less on aspirational redemptions and more on how effectively points can protect them from fare spikes, disrupted schedules and limited availability.

“Using miles at a time like now is like low-risk insurance,” Rob Burgess, founder of Head for Points, a UK-based travel loyalty website, told Bloomberg. “They give you flexibility, and right now that flexibility is extremely valuable.”

Travellers are increasingly using miles to lock in economy seats, prioritising certainty of travel over comfort, especially as higher fares and reduced availability make it harder to wait for ideal redemption opportunities.

Frequent flyers have historically focused on extracting the highest value from their miles by redeeming them for premium cabins, where the return per point is often stronger than on economy seats, but that strategy is giving way to a more defensive approach.

For UAE-based travellers who rely on points for regional and long-haul travel, miles are increasingly functioning as a financial buffer, offering flexibility in a market where certainty has become harder to secure.

For UAE-based world travellers, that means miles are becoming less of a passive store of value and more of a tool that may need to be used tactically, especially when travel conditions remain unstable and programme terms are changing.

David B. Wang, head of loyalty partnerships at HeyMax, a Singapore-based travel rewards app, told Bloomberg that users were becoming more deliberate in how they assess and use miles in the current environment.

American Express recently reduced conversion ratios to some airline partners, including programmes linked to Cathay Pacific and Emirates, while Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong-based airline, is raising award prices again in May, marking its third increase in under three years.

Travellers are not only facing tighter availability, but also the risk that their miles may buy less over time as airlines and card issuers adjust conversion ratios and redemption costs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.