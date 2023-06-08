Abu Dhabi: Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment opened Snow Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first indoor snow park, on Thursday.
Located in the heart of Reem Mall, Snow Abu Dhabi covers a sprawling area of 9,732 sqm. The destination features more than 20 rides and attractions such as the Crystal Carousel, Polar Express Train, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Snowflake Garden and Enchanted Tree. Guests can look forward to snowy adventures such as sledding, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining throughout the year.
Complementing the experience, Snow Abu Dhabi has three F&B outlets where guests can enjoy a wide variety of snacks and dishes surrounded by real snow.
“Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a global destination for family entertainment and leisure, and we are excited to introduce a new experience unlike anything else the Capital has to offer”, said Ignace Lahoud, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. He added, “Entertainment has an incredible ability to bring people together and enhance quality of life, and the opening of Snow Abu Dhabi underpins Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s commitment to bring innovative and immersive experiences to families across the MENA region.”
In 2005, Majid Al Futtaim pioneered a one-of-a-kind, sub-zero leisure offering with the launch of Ski Dubai in its flagship Mall of the Emirates. In 2017, Ski Egypt opened in the Mall of Egypt, marking the first-of-its kind attraction in the African continent. In December 2022, Snow Oman launched in Mall of Oman. The opening of Snow Abu Dhabi marks the fourth entertainment experience within the Global Snow portfolio, the indoor snow and ski entertainment arm of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.