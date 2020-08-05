Dubai: Four tourism and hospitality projects will launch in Sharjah’s Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Mleiha regions. This is in sync with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority’s (Shurooq) vision of transforming Sharjah into a hub for "nature-inspired" experiences.
The goal is to come up with infrastructure projects that would boost Sharjah’s appeal with overseas travellers as well as residents by allowing them access to heritage and natural landscapes within the emirate, according to Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman.
"The projects are being rolled out in response to demand," the official added.
Construction will begin on two five-star hotels at scenic locations in the eastern region. A 66-key property will be located along the Khorfakkan Beach and be home to a waterpark. The second will stand adjacent to Kalba Waterfront, a retail project being developed in phases by Shurooq and Eagle Hills.
The projects will offer investors high yielding opportunities in retail, hospitality and real estate opportunities.
The Sharjah government agency will also be developing a 60-key "experiential" family retreat within the Seih Al Bardi Kabeer safari park project, which is being built in the interiors of Al Dhaid. This will be Sharjah’s first hospitality offering in a wildlife reserve, and eventually be home to 50,000 African-origin animal species.
The "Moon Retreat" would be the new feature at Mleiha. The archaeological and eco-tourism destination is expected to welcome guests by the end of this year. This will be the second boutique hospitality offering in Mleiha after Mysk Al Faya Retreat.