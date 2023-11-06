Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s multi-project developer Red Sea Global (RSG) on Monday unveiled its own luxury hotel brand – Shebara – set to open summer 2024 at The Red Sea and Amaala development. Located on Sheybarah Island, the resort is said to be the first and only property to be owned and operated by RSG at the Red Sea destination.
The luxury hotel property was unveiled at the World Travel Market in London. The 73-keys resort is now actively recruiting an operational team ahead of opening, said officials.
“Shebara is a beacon for all that RSG stands for, showcasing the very best in Saudi hospitality while setting new standards in responsible development and sustainable operations,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.
Shebara joins a roster of international hospitality brands operating at The Red Sea destination, including St. Regis and Ritz Carlton Reserve, as well as Six Senses, which began receiving guests this month.
The Shebara reveal also follows an announcement last month that RSG is developing Thuwal Private Retreat, an island destination that will also be wholly owned and operated by RSG.
The resort features a 30 to 40-meter reef drop-off close to the beach providing a spot for exploring ocean life. The resort is home to several overwater and beach villas and guests can arrive at the property by a 45-minute boat ride from the mainland or 20 minutes by seaplane. The resort was developed by Dubai-based Killa Design.
Saudi Tourism targets 150 million visitors
Saudi Tourism is experiencing remarkable growth. Tourism’s share of GDP has already shot from a modest 3 per cent in 2019 to 7 per cent since the launch of Vision 2030. Moreover, the government has revised the original target of hosting 100 million visitors a year by 2030 to 150 million.
The development began welcoming its first guests this month and two of its hotels are open for bookings and the Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.