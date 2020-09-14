Next year could be biggest ever for domestic tourism based on survey findings

A trek through the rough side... Ras Al Khaimah emerged the most popular pick for domestic tourists in a new dnata Travel survey. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A majority of domestic travellers want to experience more of the UAE in 2021, according to a survey by Dnata Travel.

As much as 91 per cent of respondents replied positively to considering more domestic travel for the remainder of 2020 and the whole of 2021. Ras Al Khaimah emerged as the most popular destination in the country, with 55 per cent of respondents stating they would like to explore more of the emirate next year.

Fujairah and Dubai followed as the next popular choices. Half the respondents picked "beach breaks" as the most ideal kind of trip, followed by "outdoor/adventure holiday" and "island escape".

“For dnata Travel, the UAE currently is, and always has been, the number one travel destination of choice for its residents,” said Emily Jenkins, Head of Retail and Product. “With some of the world's best hotels and resorts to choose from, we find locations across the UAE to suit the needs of every type of traveller.

“With Ras Al Khaimah offering 64 kilometres of pristine beaches, an abundance of cultural experiences, as well as incredible outdoor adventure activities at Jebel Jais, the highest mountain peak in the UAE, it's not surprising that this emirate is leading the way as a destination that domestic travellers want to see more of this year.”

As international travel destinations begin to open up, Dnata is seeing more bookings to popular holiday destinations such as Maldives and Seychelles. “However, strong demand continues for UAE staycations with an increased spread across the country, as travellers seek new places to explore,” Jenkins said.

Offers stream in

dnata Travel is offering packages with stays in popular hotels and resorts, and complimentary access to some of its top attractions, including the new Jais Adventure Peak, launched earlier this year.