GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

What’s on the menu aboard Emirates Airlines this Onam 2025?

Traditional Kerala dishes take flight on Emirates’ Dubai–Kerala routes until September 6

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
What’s on the menu aboard Emirates Airlines this Onam 2025?
DRINA CABRAL

Dubai: Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, is being marked in the skies this week. Until September 6, Emirates passengers flying between Dubai and Kerala can experience a festive sadhya at cruising altitude.

The airline is serving traditional Onam favourites across all cabin classes on flights to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meals come with banana-leaf dish liners to capture the feel of a home-style celebration.

Appetisers

Passengers are welcomed with familiar snacks:

  • Sharkara upperi – jaggery-coated banana chips

  • Kaya varuthathu – crisp banana chips

  • Kondattam mulaku – fried sundried chillies in yoghurt

Accompaniments include kaalan (coconut, yoghurt and yam), cucumber pachadi, and puli inji, the tangy-sweet ginger chutney. Business and First Class travellers also receive pappadam and mango pickle.

Main courses

Dishes vary by cabin but reflect Kerala’s love for coconut and seasonal vegetables:

  • Vegetarian sadhya with sambar, kootu, matta rice and thoran

  • Alleppey kozhi curry with avial, chemba rice and thoran

  • Nadan kozhi kari with steamed rice and vegetable kootu

  • Kerala-style chicken stew in First Class

  • A mutton option for First Class diners

Desserts

No Onam spread is complete without payasam. Onboard menus feature:

  • Palada pradhaman – creamy rice pudding with nuts and raisins

  • Parippu payasam – sweet lentil pudding with toasted coconut

  • Moong dal payasam on select flights back to Dubai

For Keralites travelling during the season, the familiar flavours may offer a taste of home before arrival. For others, it’s a chance to discover the dishes that define one of India’s biggest harvest festivals.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For decades, Onam has united the Malayali community in the UAE in a colourful blend of tradition and expatriate spirit. What began as small family gatherings in the late 1970s and 1980s has grown into one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations on the expatriate calendar. Above, members of the Indian community celebrate Onam with artistic performances and traditional festivities at Al Nasr Leisureland in Dubai, August 17, 2007.

Onam in UAE: Gatherings get grander through the years

2m read
Airlines are bringing the festive flavours of Kerala to the skies.

Airlines to serve Onam Sadya on flights from UAE

2m read
Where to celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts

Where to celebrate Onam with authentic Kerala feasts

3m read
Rising coconut oil prices have made such thefts more common, prompting government subsidies for Onam.

Unusual Kerala theft: Cash spared, coconut oil stolen

1m read