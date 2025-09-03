The airline is serving traditional Onam favourites across all cabin classes on flights to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meals come with banana-leaf dish liners to capture the feel of a home-style celebration.

Dubai: Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, is being marked in the skies this week. Until September 6, Emirates passengers flying between Dubai and Kerala can experience a festive sadhya at cruising altitude.

For Keralites travelling during the season, the familiar flavours may offer a taste of home before arrival. For others, it’s a chance to discover the dishes that define one of India’s biggest harvest festivals.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.