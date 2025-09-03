Traditional Kerala dishes take flight on Emirates’ Dubai–Kerala routes until September 6
Dubai: Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, is being marked in the skies this week. Until September 6, Emirates passengers flying between Dubai and Kerala can experience a festive sadhya at cruising altitude.
The airline is serving traditional Onam favourites across all cabin classes on flights to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meals come with banana-leaf dish liners to capture the feel of a home-style celebration.
Passengers are welcomed with familiar snacks:
Sharkara upperi – jaggery-coated banana chips
Kaya varuthathu – crisp banana chips
Kondattam mulaku – fried sundried chillies in yoghurt
Accompaniments include kaalan (coconut, yoghurt and yam), cucumber pachadi, and puli inji, the tangy-sweet ginger chutney. Business and First Class travellers also receive pappadam and mango pickle.
Dishes vary by cabin but reflect Kerala’s love for coconut and seasonal vegetables:
Vegetarian sadhya with sambar, kootu, matta rice and thoran
Alleppey kozhi curry with avial, chemba rice and thoran
Nadan kozhi kari with steamed rice and vegetable kootu
Kerala-style chicken stew in First Class
A mutton option for First Class diners
No Onam spread is complete without payasam. Onboard menus feature:
Palada pradhaman – creamy rice pudding with nuts and raisins
Parippu payasam – sweet lentil pudding with toasted coconut
Moong dal payasam on select flights back to Dubai
For Keralites travelling during the season, the familiar flavours may offer a taste of home before arrival. For others, it’s a chance to discover the dishes that define one of India’s biggest harvest festivals.
