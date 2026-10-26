The change increases passenger capacity on the route ahead of the winter travel season, while introducing The Residence and Etihad's First Class Apartments to Bangkok-bound flights.

The airline began daily Airbus A380 services between the two cities on Monday, October 26, bringing its double-decker aircraft to Thailand for the first time.

Dubai: A private bedroom, a living room with a sofa and a bathroom with a shower — all aboard a flight to Bangkok. Etihad Airways has introduced its three-room suite, The Residence, on its Abu Dhabi–Bangkok route, giving UAE travellers a new option for flying to Thailand.

The arrangement allows two passengers to share the suite, including its bedroom and bathroom, rather than occupy separate airline seats.Etihad describes The Residence as the world's only three-room suite in the sky.

All times are local. The schedule gives UAE travellers an overnight departure to Thailand, with an early-morning arrival in Bangkok. The return flight reaches Abu Dhabi shortly after midday .

Each Apartment has a reclining leather chair and a separate ottoman that converts into an 80.5-inch bed. Passengers also have access to an onboard shower room and a 24-inch entertainment screen.

The Bangkok service also expands Etihad's A380 network in Asia, with passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi able to connect to other destinations across the airline's network.

“Thailand is an important premium market for Etihad, and deploying our flagship aircraft allows us to increase capacity while bringing our most distinctive guest experience to the route,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

The airline said the larger aircraft will help meet demand for travel between Thailand, the Middle East and Europe during the winter season.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.