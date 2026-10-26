UAE travellers get daily A380 flights to Thailand as Etihad expands premium travel options
Dubai: A private bedroom, a living room with a sofa and a bathroom with a shower — all aboard a flight to Bangkok. Etihad Airways has introduced its three-room suite, The Residence, on its Abu Dhabi–Bangkok route, giving UAE travellers a new option for flying to Thailand.
The airline began daily Airbus A380 services between the two cities on Monday, October 26, bringing its double-decker aircraft to Thailand for the first time.
The change increases passenger capacity on the route ahead of the winter travel season, while introducing The Residence and Etihad's First Class Apartments to Bangkok-bound flights.
Unlike a conventional First Class seat, The Residence is a 125-square-foot private suite designed for up to two passengers.
It has three separate spaces: a living room with a reclining two-seater sofa, a bedroom with a double bed and an ensuite bathroom featuring a full-height shower.
Passengers also receive complimentary Wi-Fi, bedding, loungewear and personalised meals served by dedicated cabin crew. The package includes Etihad Chauffeur services and access to a private lounge suite in Abu Dhabi.
The arrangement allows two passengers to share the suite, including its bedroom and bathroom, rather than occupy separate airline seats.Etihad describes The Residence as the world's only three-room suite in the sky.
The A380 also carries nine First Class Apartments, each measuring 39 square feet, with sliding doors for privacy.
Each Apartment has a reclining leather chair and a separate ottoman that converts into an 80.5-inch bed. Passengers also have access to an onboard shower room and a 24-inch entertainment screen.
Business Class has 70 seats on the upper deck, each converting into an 80-inch lie-flat bed. Features include adjustable seat firmness, a massage function and an 18.5-inch entertainment screen.
First and Business Class passengers can also use The Lobby, a shared onboard lounge and bar area.
Economy has 415 seats with 32-inch pitch, adjustable headrests, USB charging and entertainment screens. Complimentary meals or snacks and drinks are included.
The daily A380 service operates between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Bangkok.
EY402: Departs Abu Dhabi at 9.20pm and arrives in Bangkok at 6.35am the following day.
EY403: Departs Bangkok at 8.35am and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 12.20pm.
All times are local. The schedule gives UAE travellers an overnight departure to Thailand, with an early-morning arrival in Bangkok. The return flight reaches Abu Dhabi shortly after midday.
The Bangkok launch follows the introduction of Etihad's daily A380 service to Tokyo in June 2026.
The airline said the larger aircraft will help meet demand for travel between Thailand, the Middle East and Europe during the winter season.
“Thailand is an important premium market for Etihad, and deploying our flagship aircraft allows us to increase capacity while bringing our most distinctive guest experience to the route,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.
The Bangkok service also expands Etihad's A380 network in Asia, with passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi able to connect to other destinations across the airline's network.