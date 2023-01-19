Dubai: Dubai was ranked as the most popular destination in the world for the second year running by the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards and a second ranking by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) adds credence to the emirate's position.
WTTC rated Dubai first based on money spent by travellers in 2022. Tourists spent a whopping $29.42 billion in the city in 2022, and the top five cities include Doha, London, Macau and Amsterdam.
By 2032, WTTC predicts that this spend will reach $42.98 billion. The report also said that travel and tourism would be a main contributor to GDP across the world, adding 126 million new jobs over the next 10 years.
The report, sponsored by Visa and researched in partnership with Oxford Economics, revealed that Paris was the most powerful destination among the cities ranked in 2022. The city's travel and tourism sector was worth almost $36 billion in 2022 - the highest contributor to GDP among the cities studied.
Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said, “Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau will be moving up the list of top city destinations.
“Tourists will always have favourite cities that they will return to, but as other countries prioritise travel and tourism, we are going to see new and emerging destinations challenging the traditional favourites.”