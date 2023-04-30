Dubai: Government officials and industry leaders from the Middle East and beyond will gather at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from tomorrow for the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The event, which will run from Monday, May 1 to Thursday, May 4, will see global travel, tourism, and hospitality experts come together to explore how their industry is ‘Working Towards Net Zero’.

For ATM 2023’s opening session, a selection of regional policymakers will explore the sector’s role in addressing climate change. ‘Ministerial Debate: How Should Travel Tackle the Climate Crisis?’ will feature insights from Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UNDRR Regional Office for Arab States; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Dr Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director, Jordan Tourism Board; and Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism.

Later, Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, will participate in a conversation. In the evening, ATM’s brand-new Sustainability Hub will host the ‘Sustainability in the Air – Live Podcast Session’, which will see Shashank Nigam, Founder & CEO of SimpliFlying, engage in conversation with Shaenaz Voss, CCO of Fiji Airways and CEO of Fiji Link.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “My colleagues and I cannot wait to welcome participants to the 30th edition of ATM, which will see our industry come together in Dubai to explore this year’s theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. The programme features a diverse selection of interviews and panel discussions, which will provide valuable insights to attendees as we work to build a sustainable travel industry for future generations.”

Other Day 1 highlights will include ‘Hospitality Debate: What More Can Big Data Unlock’, which will see representatives from the Global Hotel Alliance, General Hotel Management Pte Ltd, Marriott, and Hotelbeds discuss how technological advances are facilitating a better understanding of guest behaviours. Meanwhile, senior figures from Weeva, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (SHA), My Green Butler, Tourism Seychelles, Radisson RED and RHG will explore sustainable transformation as part of the session, ‘Responsible Hospitality for a Better World’.

Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has risen by 27 per cent compared to last year’s event, with growth registered across all show sectors.

Other events on the agenda include sessions focused on the key markets of India, China and the GCC, plus a new informal speed networking platform.