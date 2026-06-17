GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Ajman targets more German tourists through new partnership talks

Tourism, culture and influencer-led promotion discussed with German Consulate

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, presenting a shield to Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during their meeting in Ajman
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, presenting a shield to Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during their meeting in Ajman
Supplied

Ajman: Ajman is seeking to attract more visitors from Germany and strengthen cultural ties with Europe after senior officials from the emirate met senior officials ff the German government and business community to explore new avenues of cooperation.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, hosted Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside representatives from the German Cultural Attaché and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK).

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in tourism marketing, cultural exchange and the organisation of artistic events, as Ajman seeks to raise its profile among European travellers.

Targeted campaigns

During the meeting, the department outlined its plans to promote Ajman in the German market and highlighted ongoing efforts to attract German tourists through targeted campaigns and partnerships. Officials also explored opportunities for joint initiatives designed to support the tourism sector and reinforce Ajman’s position as an emerging destination for European visitors.

The department showcased a range of tourism programmes, exhibitions and cultural events that reflect Ajman’s heritage and identity. Officials also highlighted the role of the department’s international representative office, which works directly with tourism agencies and travel organisers across key European markets.

Germany is being targeted as one of Ajman’s top five international tourism source markets. The strategy is based on research indicating that German travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that combine cultural authenticity with modern tourism infrastructure – areas in which Ajman believes it holds a competitive advantage.

Alhashmi said the emirate was keen to build a long-term partnership with German stakeholders that would result in practical initiatives and stronger tourism links.

Partnership

“We are pleased to welcome the Consul General and the accompanying delegation to Ajman. We look forward to building a genuine partnership that goes beyond traditional cooperation and leads to initiatives with tangible impact,” he said.

“The Emirate of Ajman possesses unique tourism and cultural assets that deserve to make it a preferred destination for German tourists, and we are committed to translating this meeting into actionable steps that strengthen our presence in the European market.”

German Consul General Pfaff praised Ajman’s tourism and cultural offerings and said the emirate had the potential to appeal strongly to European travellers.

Historical roots

“UAE-German relations enjoy deep historical roots on both the economic and cultural levels, and we see this meeting as a genuine opportunity to add a distinctive tourism dimension to this relationship,” she said.

“The unique tourism experience offered by Ajman, which combines cultural heritage with openness to the world, makes it a prominent destination for European travellers heading toward the region,” she added.

Beyond tourism, both sides discussed opportunities for cultural and artistic cooperation, including initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue between Arab and European cultures. They also explored the growing role of digital influencers and content creators in shaping travel decisions and considered how such platforms could be incorporated into future promotional campaigns targeting European audiences.

The visit comes as Ajman’s tourism sector continues to record strong growth, supported by government-led development initiatives and efforts to diversify the emirate’s visitor base.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinations

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set to welcome German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the latter's state visit to the Philippines.

German president visits Manila, Marcos eyes closer ties

2m read
Emirates pushes for Berlin and Stuttgart flights

Emirates pushes for Berlin and Stuttgart flights

3m read
Ajman skyline.

Ajman unveils tourism support package

1m read
Oliver Blume, CEO of German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) presents their new electric vehicle "ID. EVERY1" in Duesseldorf, Germany. File photo taken on March 5, 2025.

Europe's EV sales jump 51% as war sends fuel prices up

2m read