Ajman targets more German tourists through new partnership talks

Tourism, culture and influencer-led promotion discussed with German Consulate
Ajman: Ajman is seeking to attract more visitors from Germany and strengthen cultural ties with Europe after senior officials from the emirate met senior officials ff the German government and business community to explore new avenues of cooperation.
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, hosted Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside representatives from the German Cultural Attaché and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK).
The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in tourism marketing, cultural exchange and the organisation of artistic events, as Ajman seeks to raise its profile among European travellers.
During the meeting, the department outlined its plans to promote Ajman in the German market and highlighted ongoing efforts to attract German tourists through targeted campaigns and partnerships. Officials also explored opportunities for joint initiatives designed to support the tourism sector and reinforce Ajman’s position as an emerging destination for European visitors.
The department showcased a range of tourism programmes, exhibitions and cultural events that reflect Ajman’s heritage and identity. Officials also highlighted the role of the department’s international representative office, which works directly with tourism agencies and travel organisers across key European markets.
Germany is being targeted as one of Ajman’s top five international tourism source markets. The strategy is based on research indicating that German travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that combine cultural authenticity with modern tourism infrastructure – areas in which Ajman believes it holds a competitive advantage.
Alhashmi said the emirate was keen to build a long-term partnership with German stakeholders that would result in practical initiatives and stronger tourism links.
“We are pleased to welcome the Consul General and the accompanying delegation to Ajman. We look forward to building a genuine partnership that goes beyond traditional cooperation and leads to initiatives with tangible impact,” he said.
“The Emirate of Ajman possesses unique tourism and cultural assets that deserve to make it a preferred destination for German tourists, and we are committed to translating this meeting into actionable steps that strengthen our presence in the European market.”
German Consul General Pfaff praised Ajman’s tourism and cultural offerings and said the emirate had the potential to appeal strongly to European travellers.
“UAE-German relations enjoy deep historical roots on both the economic and cultural levels, and we see this meeting as a genuine opportunity to add a distinctive tourism dimension to this relationship,” she said.
“The unique tourism experience offered by Ajman, which combines cultural heritage with openness to the world, makes it a prominent destination for European travellers heading toward the region,” she added.
Beyond tourism, both sides discussed opportunities for cultural and artistic cooperation, including initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue between Arab and European cultures. They also explored the growing role of digital influencers and content creators in shaping travel decisions and considered how such platforms could be incorporated into future promotional campaigns targeting European audiences.
The visit comes as Ajman’s tourism sector continues to record strong growth, supported by government-led development initiatives and efforts to diversify the emirate’s visitor base.