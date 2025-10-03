Germany and UAE strengthen ties with focus on sustainability and innovation

German Ambassador highlights deep-rooted UAE ties & key areas driving lasting cooperation.
Germany and the UAE enjoy long-standing ties across trade, investment, and diplomacy. How do you envision this partnership evolving over the next decade?
Germany and the UAE share a time-honoured and trusting partnership, which continues to grow stronger each year. The UAE is one of our most important trading partners in the region and we are confident that the Free Trade Agreement currently being negotiated between the UAE and the EU will further boost trade and investment between our countries.
We have seen many important visits in both directions recently and we are expecting several high-level delegations over the coming months, which will further strengthen our partnership and continue to enrich it.
At the same time, people-to-people relationships through education, academic and cultural exchanges and tourism continue to flourish, ensuring that our partnership is sustained by a new generation dedicated to building lasting connections.
With sustainability high on both nations’ agendas, how is Germany collaborating with the UAE in renewable energy, hydrogen, and climate-friendly technologies?
Sustainability stands at the heart of our partnership. Germany remains committed to supporting the UAE’s ambitious climate goals, for example through the Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership. This reflects our shared dedication to advancing renewable energy and sustainable development.
Germany’s global leadership in hydrogen technology has been a key asset, with institutions like Fraunhofer ISE playing an instrumental role in shaping the UAE’s hydrogen strategy. In 2025, we are witnessing a further strengthening of our collaboration, which underlines the importance we attach to innovation and sustainable economic growth, positioning our partnership as a model for addressing global environmental challenges.
German expertise in renewable energy, digital innovation and advanced manufacturing aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision for a diversified and knowledge-based economy.
The UAE has positioned itself as a hub for innovation and global connectivity. How do you see German businesses contributing to this transformation?
The UAE’s progress towards becoming a global innovation hub presents exciting opportunities for German companies, leveraging their strengths in engineering, technology and entrepreneurship. German expertise in artificial intelligence, automation and advanced manufacturing technologies aligns well with the UAE’s ambitions for innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development.
The rising membership of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) illustrates the confidence German companies have in the UAE’s business-friendly environment and the potential they see for expanding their operations.
German companies view the UAE as a key partner with a strategic location and are not only contributing cutting-edge technology but also supporting the vibrant start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial ventures that underpin the UAE’s diversified economy.
Germany is known for its excellence in higher education and technical training. What role can academic partnerships play in strengthening people-to-people ties with the UAE?
Academic collaboration remains a cornerstone of our bilateral relations. Germany’s world-class higher education institutions offer invaluable opportunities for students and professionals in the UAE.
At the same time, the UAE is developing into a global educational hub. Many international academic partnerships are currently being established, including collaborations with German institutions. For example, in 2023, a German university – the University of Europe for Applied Sciences – opened its doors in Dubai.
Such partnerships not only empower the next generation with essential skills, but also foster mutual understanding and lasting connections. We are confident that we will further expand our academic cooperation in the future.
Cultural diplomacy often complements economic ties. How is the German Embassy promoting cultural exchange and a deeper understanding of German values in the UAE?
Diplomacy is dialogue and understanding each other’s culture is a key part of that dialogue. With the Goethe-Institut and our three German schools, we aim to introduce more people to the German language and culture. We also participate in and support many other cultural and educational initiatives, such as student exchanges and film festivals. These initiatives strengthen our relationship and we aim to continue expanding cultural exchange, as it remains vital to our growing partnership.
