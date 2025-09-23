GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi to open its first-ever floating hotel at Yas Marina

Superyacht is operated by Dutch Oriental Megayachts, offers overnight stay on water

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has introduced its first floating hotel, the Orchid Overnight Superyacht, permanently docked at Yas Marina.

The superyacht, operated by Dutch Oriental Megayachts, offers overnight accommodation on the water. It features 31 rooms, including 24 standard rooms, four VIP rooms, and three suites with private hot tubs. Room rates start at Dh990 per night. The vessel can also be rented for private events or full buyouts.

According to Yas Asset Management General Manager Jassim Albastaki, the floating hotel adds a new type of accommodation to Yas Marina, which already hosts restaurants, leisure facilities, and entertainment venues.

Dutch Oriental Megayachts General Manager Swapnil Patrikar said the location was chosen for its accessibility to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as proximity to Zayed International Airport.

Guests have access to standard hotel amenities, including dining options, concierge services, and a sun deck. From October 2025, the hotel will offer sundowner and dinner cruises along the Abu Dhabi coastline.

The Orchid Overnight marks the first permanent floating hotel in the UAE, providing a different accommodation option for visitors to the capital.

