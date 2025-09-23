Abu Dhabi to open its first-ever floating hotel at Yas Marina

The superyacht, operated by Dutch Oriental Megayachts, offers overnight accommodation on the water. It features 31 rooms, including 24 standard rooms, four VIP rooms, and three suites with private hot tubs. Room rates start at Dh990 per night. The vessel can also be rented for private events or full buyouts.

Dutch Oriental Megayachts General Manager Swapnil Patrikar said the location was chosen for its accessibility to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as proximity to Zayed International Airport.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.