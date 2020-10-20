Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism is launching a hotel kosher certification process in the emirate. The move comes after F&B outlets at hotels were instructed to include kosher food options on their room service and restaurant menus.
To this end, DCT Abu Dhabi has signed an agreement with the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification, led by Rabbi Levi Duchman, to launch the certification.
The new agreement allows Abu Dhabi’s hotel industry to have access to free kosher certification services for one year. This initiative paves the way for Jewish tourists to visit the emirate, after the UAE’s historic peace accord and the normalisation of relations with Israel was signed.
The certification demands all hotels and food and beverage outlets across the capital designate an area in their kitchens for kosher food preparation, as well as labelling kosher menu items with a clear, recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’.
Emirates Palace has already become Abu Dhabi’s first hotel to have a kosher-certified kitchen. “One of the distinguishable aspects of Abu Dhabi culture is the diversity and inclusivity that tourists can experience in all aspects of their visit, from international cuisine offerings to cultural artefacts from all around the world,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “This new agreement aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to become one of the most diverse and hospitable destinations in the world.
The Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification (EAKC) was established earlier this year, making it the first legal entity responsible for kosher certification activities in UAE. Businesses can apply online to undergo kosher assessment by EAKC’s Rabbinic Coordinators via EAKC’s official website.