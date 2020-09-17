Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering, which serves more than 100 airlines, will set up a dedicated production facility for kosher food in the UAE. This will be in alliance with CCL Holdings and will be called 'Kosher Arabia'.
Actual preparation of the meals and the supplies will start from January. the partnership will also look at opening restaurants.
Saeed Mohammed, CEO of Emirates Flight Catering, said: "For many years, EKFC has been offering kosher meals primarily to our airline customers, via an outsourced supplier overseas. We've been watching the global trends for kosher food, and with recent developments we expect that demand for kosher food in the UAE and region will grow quickly.
"Our partnership will cover all food channels and we will also explore opening restaurants across Dubai and the GCC."
"By setting up our own capability at EKFC to produce kosher food, we are confident that we can better serve our customers not only in the aviation sector, but also in the hospitality, F&B, and events sector including the upcoming Expo 2020. Making freshly prepared meals here in the UAE gives us better control over meal design and quality assurance."
The culinary team at EKFC will handle all food production, while CCL Holdings will provide certification and production supervision including support for menu development and foodstuff procurement.