Abu Dhabi: Farmhouse owners in Abu Dhabi will now be able to convert their properties into holiday homes after securing licences.
Updating its holiday homes policy, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said the licences will help farm owners unlock “new economic advantages” by diversifying accommodation offerings.
The updated holiday homes policy now includes farm stays, caravans, and RVs, and allows landlords and residential unit owners to obtain more than one holiday home licence for multiple units.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said: “Our expansion of Abu Dhabi’s holiday homes licencing policy to allow farmhouses to offer guest accommodations will support both Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and agri-tourism sectors. As the emirate witnesses substantial tourism growth, it is imperative that we continue to offer visitors unique and sustainable experiences that reflect our rich heritage and renowned Emirati hospitality.”
Farmhouse owners have a grace period of six months to initiate the licensing process for their properties, the authority said.