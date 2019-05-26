The first day of Eid Al Fitr ultimately depends on the observation of the moon with the naked eye. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: With UAE residents expecting a few days off at the end of Ramadan, airlines are cashing in on high demand for Eid Al Fitr travel by ratcheting up ticket prices.

The seats for flights from the UAE to top travel destinations are also fast running out, so travel is going to be pricier, or not guaranteed, for those who have yet to finalise their holiday plans.

Travel agents said that the rates for outbound travel during Eid, which is expected to commence on either June 3 or June 4, have so far gone up by 20 per cent, and more price increases are expected over the next few days.

“Given the high demand for seats on certain sectors, we have seen a rise of approximately 20 per cent on fares for flights during Eid. In some cases, seats are completely sold out, too,” Premjit Bangara, general manager for travel at Sharaf Travel Services, told Gulf News.

He said residents in the UAE are particularly keen on travelling to Kenya, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia for the Eid holidays.

However, there could be some deals left for those who haven't booked their trip yet. Emirates had earlier launched a 15-day ticket sale for flights to various destinations. Last-minute travellers have four days left to secure tickets.

There is no official announcement yet as to when the Eid holidays will begin. It is likely that residents will enjoy five or six days off after the end of Ramadan, depending on the moon sighting.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the fasting month and the holiday usually runs for more than a day. This year, Ramadan started on May 6, and if this year’s season lasts for 29 days, Eid is likely to begin on June 3.

The UAE Cabinet had earlier issued a list of holidays for 2019 and it specified that the Eid holidays will begin on the 29th day of Ramadan and last until Shawwal 3.