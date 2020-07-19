ADDC’s recycled water distribution programme will supply recycled water for landscaping irrigation on Saadiyat Island. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) on Sunday announced projects worth Dh900 million for its subsidiary Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), which will see the company expanding its recycled water distribution programme.

The two new projects, which are set for completion in the third and fourth quarter of next year, will have a combined capacity to transmit 85 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of recycled water per day.

Sustainability goals

The expansion of its programme will significantly increase the use of recycled water beyond municipal landscaping to include commercial and agricultural operations in Abu Dhabi. Following completion of the projects, approximately 4,000 farms could benefit from the supply of recycled water.

“Our expanded recycled water programme directly supports Taqa’s vision for a future in which we are not only a sustainable, reliable and efficient supplier of water, but an organisation whose operations directly contribute to the realisation of the UAE’s broader sustainability and environmental goals,” commented Omar Abdulla Al Hashmi, executive director of Transmission and Distribution at Taqa.

“We are particularly focused on the goals outlined in the national strategies for energy and water supply, which anticipate an increase in demand and the deployment of more clean technologies and sustainable methods of service delivery,” he added.

Meeting irrigation needs

This latest phase of ADDC’s recycled water distribution programme builds on its previous announcement back in January, when the company began transmitting a capacity of 4.4 MIGD of recycled water for landscaping irrigation on Saadiyat Island, through a new transmission scheme supplied from the existing network on Yas Island.

“By implementing practical and sustainable solutions that optimise desalinated water usage and protect our precious ground water resources, we will continue to reinforce the emirate’s strategic approach to achieving water and environmental sustainability,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Suwaidi, managing director of ADDC.

Taqa this month also successfully carried out its merger transaction with ADPower, making it the UAE’s third largest publicly listed company by market capitalisation as well as a top 10 utility company in Europe, Middle East and Africa region.