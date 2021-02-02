Dubai: A new digital platform has been launched in Dubai that can help starting a business in the emirates even easier. The platform unifies operations for over 2,000 commercial activities allowing investors to complete transactions in one place and links to various relevant local, federal and banking agencies.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of the platform on his Twitter account. The new platform was approved during the Executive Council’s meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.
Sheikh Mohammed also said in his tweet: "The platform will unify the operations complete all transactions and link the various local, federal and banking entities to start business in Dubai. 20 entities 4 months and 80,000 hours of work."
The website includes various sections that can prove useful to entrepreneurs looking for either mainland or freezone set up. The platform also includes a Dubai Business Map, with heat zones showing the highest number of businesses in various areas of the emirate.
The platform has information about funding programmes for SMEs, visa and residency features, business set up details and free zone information.