Sokin gets DFSA licence, to grow UAE team to 100 staff

Competition is crowded. Banks and money transfer firms have operated in the UAE for decades. Modgill argues that price alone is the wrong battleground. Corporates operating in 10 countries often juggle 10 banking partners, 10 accounting platforms and 10 payment acceptance methods, he observes. That adds up to roughly 30 platforms. “What we decided as a team very quickly is what if we just condense that into one?” he says. “We’re probably the only ones in the market that has that full stack.”