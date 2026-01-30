Dubai Fintech District set to launch as startup-focused hub

Sheikh’s involvement in the project follows more than a decade building crypto-native platforms focused on capital formation and access. He is best known for founding CoinTerminal, an open-access crypto launchpad designed to remove token-gating and staking requirements that had become common across the industry. Unlike many comparable platforms, CoinTerminal charges users only when they generate profit, a model intended to lower barriers for retail participants and encourage broader on-chain participation. The platform has since grown to more than 650,000 users and facilitated over $80 million in token distribution.