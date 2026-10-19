Tell Me Why fintech is powering the UAE’s economic transformation

Kundra says being born out of the GCC gives Geidea a distinct advantage, combining local cultural understanding with the ability to execute quickly. Its integrated payments and point-of-sale solutions are also being deployed at major venues and events, including Formula 1, where real-time transaction data can help organisers understand business performance and make faster decisions.

The same technology is being applied to smaller merchants, with Kundra emphasising that “SMEs are the backbone of any economy”. Geidea’s focus, he says, is to deliver technology that improves both customer experience and business economics. “The value is coming both in terms of experience and the P&L,” he says.

Partnerships and innovation

Kundra also sees partnerships as critical to fintech’s next phase of growth, arguing that successful collaborations should create more value than either organisation could achieve alone. Geidea’s partnerships with banks and payment service providers are designed to extend its capabilities across sectors including education, real estate, aviation and hospitality.

Innovation remains central to that strategy. Among Geidea’s recent developments is a pay-by-link capability built directly into its payment terminals, allowing merchants to send payment links through email, WhatsApp or SMS and receive real-time confirmation on the terminal.

Kundra believes the UAE’s regulatory environment, investor interest and infrastructure provide the perfect recipe for the fintechs to thrive. For Geidea, he sees the biggest opportunity in integrated digital payments that can serve businesses of every size, from major events to the smallest shop.