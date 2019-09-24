The award reaffirms zone’s international standing as hub for businesses, says official

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, receiving award in India. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) bagged the “UAE’s Fastest Growing Brand 2O18-19” award in India.

Also, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, also won the ‘Leader Award’ in recognition of his efforts to develop, improve and modernize HFZA’s services and facilities meet the growing needs of investing companies.

The two awards were presented to Al Mazrouei during the Awards and Business Summit held on the sidelines of 12th Asian Business and Social Forum 2019 recently organised in Mumbai, India. The event was attended by a number of business leaders and owners of successful international brands.

The accolade will promote the status of Sharjah and enhance the reputation of its free zones as a global magnet for business and innovation.

“Winning the UAE’s Fastest Growing Brand 2O18-19 is yet again another international recognition of the quality and efficiency of the services, infrastructure, facilities and amenities provided by the Hamriyah Free Zone to its customers and investors,” said Al Mazrouei.