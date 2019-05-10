Sharjah: Sharjah Business Woman’s Council (SBWC) has launched its new initiative, ‘SBWC Talks’, to establish an exclusive platform for its members to share knowledge, explore best practices and learn from successful business professionals.

SBWC Talks aims to attract new members to the SBWC community and inspire them to explore the possibilities of starting their own businesses by networking with successful women entrepreneurs. This series of inspirational talks will be a monthly feature and will not be restricted to business-related topics, and will cover a range of interests. It will also have diverse speakers from various backgrounds and fields, including government entities.