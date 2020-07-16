Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia is to host a defense industry exhibition in March 2022 in Riyadh.
The “World Defense Show”, promoted by the kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries, will have top billing for all facets of military spending, with a special focus on cutting-edge technology and satellite defense systems.
“There is no better place than Saudi Arabia to organize a defense event at this scale,” said Ahmed Al Ohali, GAMI’s Governor. “A G20 country, the Kingdom is one of the world’s biggest defense spenders with a strategic location at the center of three continents, making it an ideal hub for defense trade and innovation.
“Saudi Arabia’s vision to localize 50 per cent of its multi-billion dollar defense expenditure by 2030 also presents massive opportunities to global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and investors.
“This is why we are launching World Defense Show, a platform showcasing - through both live and virtual demonstrations - the possibilities that interoperability can provide across all five defense domains - air, land, sea, security and satellite.”
The show venue is expected to accommodate 80,000 square meters of exhibition, hospitality and outdoor areas. It will also feature demo facilities to showcase each aspect of the defense domain.
“We will demonstrate why Saudi Arabia is critical to the defense industry’s future,” said Shaun Ormrod, CEO of World Defense Show. “The platform will enable access to dedicated programmes that support Saudi Arabia’s local businesses. It will leverage investment opportunities and encourage a new generation to aspire to work in the defense industry.”