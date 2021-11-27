Sharjah: If you haven’t yet made plans for the UAE National Day holidays, here’s something for you.
For the third time this year, a mega sale with up to 80 per cent discount is coming up at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the best deals in fashion, electronics, home décor, lifestyle, among others.
The five-day sale runs from November 30 to December 4, from 11am to 11pm. There’s an entry fee of Dh5, while children below 12 can enter for free.
“This is the first time we are hosting an event for the third time within a year and I am happy to note that the Big Shopper Sale has earned the trust of both the retailers and the visitors to justify a third edition within 11 months. The reasons for the extraordinary success of the event could be the steady rise in consumer demand and spending, and is a sign of overall health of the economy,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.
The ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai that has triggered a big rise in business activities, the return of consumer confidence in light of easing restrictions and the rise in international visitors will see retailers of global, homegrown and regional brands offer up to 80 per cent discounts to tap into the increasing demand for high, mid-range and value products, he added.
Retailers and brands such Dune, Nine West, Naturalizer, Toms, Hush Puppies, Ccc, Lc Waikiki, Splash, Kiabi, Skechers,K-Swiss, Umbro, Levis, Al Mandoos, Brand Bazaar, Clarks, Homestyle, Geelato, OMS, Aster Pharmacy, Crayola,V Tech, Ahmed Al Magribi, Ajmal, Riva, Belissimo Perfumes will be participating in the sale.