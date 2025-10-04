And this isn’t just about having a second car in the garage. EVs are becoming the daily drivers for many. About one in three GCC EV owners drive more than 20,000 kilometres a year, on par with EV-heavy nations like Norway and Germany.

Why the love for electric? Lower fuel and maintenance costs were top reasons in the UAE and Qatar, while in Saudi Arabia, buyers were especially drawn to the cutting-edge technology that often comes with EVs. For nearly half of respondents, sustainability and environmental concerns were also key motivations — a trend that mirrors the UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s broader green energy goals.

The report, based on surveys from over 12,000 people across 33 countries, found that 91% of EV owners in the GCC say they plan to buy another electric car — higher than the global average of 87%. In the UAE, that figure climbs to 94%, second only to China.

While that may look modest, the pace of growth is extraordinary, and it's backed by strong signs that residents are not just experimenting with EVs — they’re embracing them for good.

According to the newly released Roland Berger EV Charging Index 2025, the GCC has become one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle (EV) markets globally, with adoption doubling in just one year — from 2% to 4% of all vehicles.

Dubai: If you've noticed more Teslas, BYDs, or sleek, silent EVs cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road or parked at your local mall, you're not imagining things. The Gulf region is officially going electric — and doing it faster than most of the world.

That’s thanks to a steady rollout of accessible, reliable, and well-placed charging points. Dubai now has more than 1,270 public chargers, and Abu Dhabi is working towards 500 more by 2028 through a partnership between ADNOC and TAQA. In Saudi Arabia, the government-backed EVIQ initiative aims to install 5,000 chargers across 1,000 locations by 2030, with installations already up and running in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

You might think Norway or Germany would top the charts for EV charging satisfaction — but think again. According to the Roland Berger Index, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia all scored above 94% satisfaction, putting them ahead of many more mature EV markets.

What’s helping drive this surge is not just demand, but also a better ownership experience — especially when it comes to charging. While EV drivers in some countries struggle with charging infrastructure, the GCC is setting a global benchmark.

The UAE currently leads the region in EV sales, with 24,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold in 2024 alone. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia saw its EV sales jump nearly tenfold in just one year, crossing 11,000 units — a clear sign that momentum is spreading across the region.

For anyone in the UAE or GCC considering their next car — electric might not just be a greener option. It might also be the smarter one.

A year ago, the GCC’s electric vehicle market was still seen as up-and-coming. Today, it’s one of the fastest-rising anywhere. With soaring interest, growing infrastructure, and impressive satisfaction levels, the region is well on its way to becoming a true EV hub.

There’s still room for improvement. According to the report, 43% of GCC EV drivers want faster charging options, especially along highways. Experts say the next wave of progress will focus on fast chargers, better digital locator tools, and more diverse charging locations — from petrol stations to supermarkets and residential buildings.

Government support has been key in getting the EV movement rolling, but now the private sector is stepping in to accelerate growth. Companies like Electromin in Saudi Arabia and Al-Futtaim in the UAE are investing in infrastructure, expanding access, and helping the region maintain its world-class satisfaction ratings.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.