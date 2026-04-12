DIAFA takes control of London’s top venues with global expansion lined up
Dubai: DIAFA, the Abu Dhabi-based luxury hospitality platform and an affiliate of International Holding Co., has completed a majority investment in Richard Caring’s restaurant and private members’ club portfolio, taking control of brands including The Ivy, Scott’s, Sexy Fish, Noema and Annabel’s, according to a company statement.
The transaction brings together the Ivy Brasseries, Caprice Holdings’ restaurant portfolio and the Birley Clubs under DIAFA’s platform, expanding its footprint across high-end dining and membership-led hospitality.
The company described the transaction as being worth ten figures, implying a value of at least £1 billion ($1.3 billion). The Sunday Times reported that the deal is valued at about £1.4 billion.
The acquisition covers some of London’s most recognisable hospitality assets, spanning premium restaurants and private members’ clubs concentrated in Mayfair and central London.
The Ivy Brasseries form a nationwide network across the UK and Ireland, while Caprice Holdings’ venues include Scott’s, Sexy Fish and Noema. The Birley Clubs portfolio adds Annabel’s, George, Harry’s Bar and Mark’s Club, all positioned within the upper tier of the city’s social and dining landscape.
DIAFA said the transaction reflects its strategy of building a global platform anchored in established brands with strong identity and international appeal.
Caring will remain executive chairman, continuing to oversee the business alongside DIAFA as the group moves into its next phase of growth.
“I am delighted to partner with the visionary DIAFA team, and I am confident that we will bring our world-class brands to new markets and continue to elevate our vision for hospitality to exciting new heights,” he said.
Growth plans include expansion of the Ivy brand across the UK in 2026, alongside new openings in the United States and other international markets. Annabel’s is among the concepts expected to expand internationally, with a New York launch in preparation.
DIAFA positions the acquisition within a broader shift in consumer behaviour, with demand increasingly centred on experience-led hospitality and curated social spaces.
The platform already includes hospitality brands such as Zuma and Roka through Azumi Group, as well as venues operated by the h.wood Group. The addition of Caring’s portfolio significantly scales its presence in the premium segment.
To lead the next phase, DIAFA has appointed Ravi Thakran as group chief executive, bringing experience from senior roles within global luxury and investment platforms.
“This transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter in global luxury hospitality,” he said. “We are curating a portfolio of the world’s most iconic and culturally defining brands, with the ambition to shape how the next generation experiences dining, social connection, and lifestyle.”