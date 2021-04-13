Dubai: The UAE arm of South African food service group Bidfood Group has taken a majority stake in UAE’s seafood supplier Wet Fish.
Launched in 2005 by Mark Allan, Wet Fish currently supplies its stocks to fine dining restaurants and hotels in the UAE as well as to other hospitality operators. It operates a plant at Dubai Investments Park.
The partnership takes Bidfood closer to developing its presence in the protein category, particularly seafood, and “unlocking potential opportunities within the two companies to efficiently serve the UAE’s foodservice market”.
“Partnering with Mark and his family at Wet Fish helps capitalize on both companies’ capabilities and available resources to achieve a healthy growth within the industry – which in turn creates value to all stakeholders involved,” says Hisham Al Jamil, Bidfood M.E’s CEO.