Dubai: Sahara Centre’s new extension, which is located in the west wing of the mall, is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2021. Visitors will be able to access new retail stores, leisure and dining options including a landscaped outdoor area.
“We are really excited about our new extension at Sahara Centre as we aim to further enhance the overall customer experience for our visitors - we have added some great brands to our portfolio and more variety to our retail mix across categories,” said Akram Ammar, Managing Director, Sahara City.
The area will feature fashion and lifestyle brands including LC Waikiki, Centrepoint, CCC, Forever 21, and Hush Puppies, among others.
“Despite the pandemic, we have leased out 80 per cent of the new extension already - once complete, it will add a whole new dimension to the mall,” said Ammar.
It will also feature a section dedicated to beauty including a beauty salon, a spa as well as cosmetics and fragrance stores.