Dubai: All of The Body Shop stores in the UAE have been acquired by Kamal Osman Jamjoom (KOJ) Group, the retailer that owns the Nayomi, Moda, Mihyar, and Mikyajy brands. This follows the buyout of the distribution and physical store network from The Body Shop Stores (UAE).
This is also one of the more significant deals to emerge in the local brick-and-mortar space in the recent past.
KOJ is already well acquainted with the UK beauty brand, having represented it in the western Saudi Arabia territory. “With this expansion into the UAE, we are thrilled to offer The Body Shop products to a broader customer base across the GCC, and to reinforce our successful partnership with The Body Shop International,” said Hisham Al Amoudi, Group CEO of KOJ.
"We founded our company almost 35 years ago with the launch of The Body Shop in eastern Saudi Arabia. This investment now makes us the largest franchise operation for The Body Shop International in the MENA market.”
Kamal Osman Jamjoom owns and operates 650 outlets across the region for its many brands.