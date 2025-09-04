It drops some high-end chip and camera features from the flagship S25 to hit that sweet spot, competing head-on with Google’s Pixel 9a and Apple’s iPhone 16e. Still, it delivers smooth performance, stronger battery life, and quick charging—65% in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy S25 FE brings premium flair—like aluminum build and a robust 12 MP selfie camera—packed into a lighter design for about Dh2,700 for the 8 GB/128 GB model. Higher-storage versions go up to Dh2,900 or Dh3,100. Samsung maintains last year’s pricing, bucking inflation trends

Samsung’s commitment to holding prices steady matters a lot in the UAE, where import costs often push gadgets beyond their global prices. That means the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 offer powerful, AI-rich experiences that won’t blow your budget.

The Galaxy Tab S11 (11-inch, Dh3,854) and Tab S11 Ultra (14.6-inch, Dh4,767) bring AI features and a reworked S Pen with finer pressure sensitivity and better grip for artists and note-takers. Expect tools like Circle to Search and Quick Tools—smart shortcuts built into Samsung Notes.

The Now Brief AI widget delivers live updates—like traffic or weather—to your lock screen, with voice narration. You also get upgraded Instant Slo-mo and Audio Eraser tools in more apps, turning ordinary snapshots or voice notes into sharable highlights.

Samsung is pushing AI hard across the new lineup. The S25 FE comes with Google’s Gemini Live: point the camera at a dish, and it pops up recipes in Samsung Notes.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.