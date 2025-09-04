GOLD/FOREX
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE at Dh2,700, new tablets in UAE

IFA Berlin launch: Slimmer, smarter Samsung gadgets priced right for UAE buyers

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones are displayed at a Samsung store in Seoul on July 8, 2025.
AFP-JUNG YEON-JE

Dubai: Samsung is rewriting the rulebook—fusing artificial intelligence with affordability—and it all starts with the S25 FE and the refreshed Tab S11 duo.

Launched at IFA Berlin, these gadgets are not just thinner or faster—they’re smarter, and priced with UAE buyers in mind.

Flagship at mid-range prices

The Galaxy S25 FE brings premium flair—like aluminum build and a robust 12 MP selfie camera—packed into a lighter design for about Dh2,700 for the 8 GB/128 GB model. Higher-storage versions go up to Dh2,900 or Dh3,100. Samsung maintains last year’s pricing, bucking inflation trends

It drops some high-end chip and camera features from the flagship S25 to hit that sweet spot, competing head-on with Google’s Pixel 9a and Apple’s iPhone 16e. Still, it delivers smooth performance, stronger battery life, and quick charging—65% in just 30 minutes.

AI that actually helps

Samsung is pushing AI hard across the new lineup. The S25 FE comes with Google’s Gemini Live: point the camera at a dish, and it pops up recipes in Samsung Notes.

The Now Brief AI widget delivers live updates—like traffic or weather—to your lock screen, with voice narration. You also get upgraded Instant Slo-mo and Audio Eraser tools in more apps, turning ordinary snapshots or voice notes into sharable highlights.

The Galaxy Tab S11 (11-inch, Dh3,854) and Tab S11 Ultra (14.6-inch, Dh4,767) bring AI features and a reworked S Pen with finer pressure sensitivity and better grip for artists and note-takers. Expect tools like Circle to Search and Quick Tools—smart shortcuts built into Samsung Notes.

UAE value in focus

Samsung’s commitment to holding prices steady matters a lot in the UAE, where import costs often push gadgets beyond their global prices. That means the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 offer powerful, AI-rich experiences that won’t blow your budget.

These launches position Samsung strategically against rising competition from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo—and challenge rivals like Google’s Pixel 10 and Apple’s upcoming AI iPhones. For UAE consumers, it’s simple: smarter devices, real savings, sharper AI.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
