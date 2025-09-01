Samsung One UI 8 unveiled: AI-powered Galaxy revolution awaits

Know the Samsung models that will bring AI-driven features of the new user interface
Samsung's One UI 8 release is on track for September 2025 release. In an official blogpost detailing various aspects of One UI 8, Samsung has confirmed that it will start rolling out the stable version of the update "from September 2025". The process will begin with the Galaxy S25 series before being expanded to other One UI 8 eligible devices.
Samsung’s One UI 8 (user interface) launched as "beta" version in Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7, and brings AI-driven features, refined design, and improved privacy, according to South Korean tech giant.
The One UI 8 beta released in July 9, 2025 marks a bold leap in mobile interfaces, blending cutting-edge AI with a sleek, user-centric design.
Built on Android 16, this update, which began beta testing on May 28, 2025, for the Galaxy S25 series, is rolling out to devices like the Galaxy S24, Z Fold6, and A55 starting this month.
It’s not just an update — it’s designed as a reimagined Galaxy experience.
According to Android Authority's review of the One UI 8 beta, Samsung has completely overhauled the app’s homepage, with the most significant change being the addition of new categories at the top.
"Previously, One UI 7 showed your custom reminder categories at the top, while categories like Today, Scheduled, Important, and Place were tucked away in a side menu. Now, all of those are front and center at the top of the Reminder app, allowing you to immediately see how many reminders are in each of those categories," Android Authority's Joe Maring wrote in May.
One UI 8’s standout feature is its Galaxy AI integration, aimed to supercharge productivity and creativity.
The AI-enhanced interface lets users resize pop-up windows effortlessly and view content summaries instantly, streamlining multitasking.
For foldable devices, the drag-and-drop Drawing Assist and intuitive cover screen interface make large-screen navigation a breeze.
The Portrait Studio feature transforms pet photos into studio-quality portraits, though AI-generated images carry a watermark for transparency.
These tools, powered by Google Cloud, require a Samsung Account and network connection, ensuring seamless yet secure operation.
Visually, One UI 8 refines its predecessor’s aesthetic with soft blur effects and cohesive app icons, creating an immersive experience.
On the foldable cover, the "Now" bar screens offers quick access to music and notifications, while the Quick Panel’s one-tap Secure Folder hides apps and blocks notifications, protected by Knox Vault encryption.
Privacy is paramount, with the Personal Data Engine processing data on-device or in the cloud, giving users control over their information.
Multitasking also shines with the new 90:10 split-screen option, inspired by OnePlus’s Open Canvas, allowing one app to dominate while keeping another accessible.
The revamped Samsung Reminder app also aims to simplify task management, integrating seamlessly with the Calendar app.
Quick Share’s updated interface enhances file sharing, making it more intuitive.
However, some users note One UI 8 feels like an "incremental upgrade" over One UI 7, lacking the dramatic overhaul seen in prior versions.
Samsung’s commitment to seven years of OS and security updates, announced in 2024, could help ensure One UI 8’s longevity across flagships.
While some expected bolder design changes akin to Google’s Material 3 Expressive, One UI 8 focuses on polish and AI-driven functionality, setting a new standard for Galaxy devices.
