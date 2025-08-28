Case filed: Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI in bold, complex legal showdown

Support for Musk’s Claims: Some experts believe Apple’s dominant position in the smartphone market (65% in the U.S.) could strengthen xAI’s argument that Apple is illegally tying iPhone sales to ChatGPT’s integration.

The exclusive deal could be seen as limiting competitors’ access to a critical market platform (the App Store).

Christine Bartholomew, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, a seven-time winner of the school's only teaching award, noted that the case could be a “canary in the coal mine” — an early warning of danger — for how courts define and regulate the AI market, a novel issue in antitrust litigation.