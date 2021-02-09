Dubai: One of Kuwait’s biggest developers and mall owners, Tamdeen, is acquiring a taste for fashion.
The Group – which is developing Kuwait’s biggest mixed-use destination ‘Al Kout’ - has bought 3oud, an online publication focussed on fashion and lifestyle.
“Tamdeen Group aims to promote and support digital media in Kuwait and the region and keep pace with the technological boom in the fashion world,” said a statement. “It is expected that the website will gain more visibility and popularity in the Arab Gulf countries and the Middle East after this step.”
In a statement Mohammed Jassim Al Marzouq, Chairman of Tamdeen, said: “This step came from our belief in the necessity to keep pace with the rapid development in the marketing and media world. And due to the region’s need for such platforms that enhance communication as well as support the strong local talents whereby 3oud.com plays a vital role as one of the leading websites in Kuwait and in the Gulf.”
Tamdeen is also the owner of 360 Mall, a prominent retail and leisure destination in the Gulf state.
3oud was launched in 2015 by Zainab Alabdulrazzaq, who is now a prominent fashion commentator and trendspotter. In 2011 she joined Marie Claire of Arabia as the first Kuwaiti fashion editor.
- Zainab Alabdulrazzaq has emerged as one of the most influencial voices from the region in the fashion and lifestyle space. She launched the portal in 2015.