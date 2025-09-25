24K gold in India hits INR117,500 per 10 gram, 22K hovers around INR105,000
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE have stayed close to record highs this week, with a slight slip of about Dh3 from Tuesday’s peak. At the same time, analysts in India are flagging a possible short-term correction, though they expect any downside to remain limited. For the large Indian community in the UAE, this dual perspective offers both opportunity and caution.
Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold spiked to INR11,536 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold rose to INR10,575 per gram on Thursday morning. 24-carat gold in India touched around INR117,500 per 10 grams, while 22-carat rates hover near INR105,000.
Analysts say festive demand is one of the biggest reasons gold prices are staying high. In India, the season kicks off with Navratri, followed by weddings and Diwali, when buying gold is seen as auspicious. Families often purchase jewelry or coins during these occasions, which drives demand sharply higher.
Global factors are also supporting the trend — a weak U.S. dollar, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and steady inflows into gold ETFs are keeping sentiment strong. While short-term dips are possible, most experts agree that gold’s long-term trajectory remains upward, with gains expected to continue over time.
For expats, India’s gold outlook matters because:
Exchange rates: Movements in INR and USD against the dirham influence the cost of sending gold home or buying jewelry locally.
Festive buying: Just as in India, demand spikes in the UAE around major festivals, creating similar upward pressure.
Parallel price movements: UAE gold prices tend to track international benchmarks closely, meaning local buyers feel the same global pressures.
A stronger U.S. dollar could cap gold’s upside.
Profit booking after recent highs may trigger short-term dips.
Policy changes in India, such as import duty adjustments, can ripple into international markets including the UAE.
If you’re buying for weddings or festivals, watch for short dips—analysts expect these to be limited but possible.
If you already hold gold, long-term prospects remain strong, making it a solid store of value.
For investors, diversifying through ETFs or gold-linked products can help spread risk beyond jewelry purchases.
Bottom line? Gold remains a preferred asset for Indians worldwide, both for cultural reasons and financial security. With UAE rates stalling near record highs and India expecting limited corrections, timing purchases smartly could help expats make the most of both markets.
