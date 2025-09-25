Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold spiked to INR11,536 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold rose to INR10,575 per gram on Thursday morning. 24-carat gold in India touched around INR117,500 per 10 grams, while 22-carat rates hover near INR105,000.

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE have stayed close to record highs this week, with a slight slip of about Dh3 from Tuesday’s peak. At the same time, analysts in India are flagging a possible short-term correction, though they expect any downside to remain limited. For the large Indian community in the UAE, this dual perspective offers both opportunity and caution.

Bottom line? Gold remains a preferred asset for Indians worldwide, both for cultural reasons and financial security. With UAE rates stalling near record highs and India expecting limited corrections, timing purchases smartly could help expats make the most of both markets.

Global factors are also supporting the trend — a weak U.S. dollar, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and steady inflows into gold ETFs are keeping sentiment strong. While short-term dips are possible, most experts agree that gold’s long-term trajectory remains upward, with gains expected to continue over time.

Analysts say festive demand is one of the biggest reasons gold prices are staying high. In India, the season kicks off with Navratri, followed by weddings and Diwali, when buying gold is seen as auspicious. Families often purchase jewelry or coins during these occasions, which drives demand sharply higher.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.