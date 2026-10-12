Oil is the main driver. Brent crude eased to about $103 a barrel (Dh378). Traders expect less pressure on supply and costs after President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire. However, both sides haven’t divulged much details on the same. Bond markets managed to help commodities too. Yields on 30-year US Treasuries fell on Friday, giving some respite. The US debt markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.