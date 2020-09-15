Geant Dubai
The new hypermarket is the first Geant outlet to open in Dubai after the pandemic struck. Image Credit: Geant
Dubai: Urban Foods, set up as an alliance between Meraas and Dubai Holding, is opening the first Geant hypermarket in Dubai, at the Al Khawaneej Walk – Last Exit.

“The success of food truck park - Last Exit - coupled with the rapid growth and development we have seen in the Al Khawaneej area, including the opening of a mall, made our decision to open in this neighborhood that much easier," said Mark Anthony Lack, CEO of Urban Foods. "Known globally as the grocer designed for urban living, Géant is certain to be well-received by the discerning residents who live and work in this area.”

This is the 11th Geant outlet in the city. It is also the first post-COVID-19 Géant hypermarket to open in the UAE, and specifically designed to incorporate all the necessary safety factors and function with due safe distancing protocols. 

“We have gone deep into the need of the hour while retaining our standards and understanding the priorities of the comeback," the CEO added. "People want to shop unafraid and comfortably and this specific architecture allows for the browse factor which has disappeared in recent months."