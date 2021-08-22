Dubai Outlet Mall has formed a strategic alliance with Lulu Group for the region’s first and largest Megamarket. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Outlet Mall has formed a strategic alliance with Lulu Group for the region’s first and largest Megamarket spread featuring the most competitive value shopping experience.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region lacks its version of the cash and carry concept which the new concept will address.

This new partnership will leverage on bulk buying prices. The cash and carry concept offers UAE residents/shoppers exclusive bargains as well as a broad range of low cost, high value products at competitive prices focused on merchandise quality, wide selection as well as customer ease and convenience.

The expansion of Dubai Outlet Mall is purely organic and once open will be over 3.5 million sq. ft. making it the largest outlet mall in the world. The expansion is an evolution of a successful vision of the first Value Shopping mall in the region offering more Bargains, Brands, Cinema, Megamarket, Community space and World Class Entertainment at the largest purpose-built state-of-the art 117 Live Arena for concerts in the region.

Dubai Outlet Mall is currently experiencing increased footfall of local residents with the growth of the immediate catchment area and community.

Lulu Group, after proper research and review made this strategic decision to partner with Dubai Outlet Mall to offer mutually focused value shopping to shoppers.

“Our aim is to enhance the retail experience for our customers within prestigious developments in the buoyant retail sector and Dubai Outlet Mall has provided us the perfect platform `to present to the region the latest in value retail. We are confident in the demand for bargains and cash and carry goods and look forward to being pioneers together in this area of retail,” said Yusuff Ali M.A, Chairman & Managing Director of Lulu Group.

The progressive partnership shows strong confidence by Lulu Group in the potential of the new mall expansion and reflects a positive future ahead for over 1.2 million residents in the immediate catchment area looking for value shopping and year-round bargains from premium and top fashion and lifestyle brands. Shoppers look for the best possible value of the product or service through discounts, bundle offers and consumer ease and convenience.

“To further strengthen the mall’s value proposition and omnichannel experience, we support the evolution of a successful first value shopping mall in the region. Our partnership with lulu Group International aims to set new industry standards in the value shopping space and enhance our position as an industry leader with an advanced value shopping experience to visitors and neighbouring communities,” Ali Khammas , Executive Director of Dubai Outlet Mall , said.