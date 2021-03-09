Dubai: Sharjah’s got itself a brand new shopping destination – the City Centre Al Zahia.
This is also the biggest mixed-use destination to have gone live since COVID-19 became a reality. The mall brings an additional 136,000 square metres of leasable area as well as more than 350 stores.
“City Centre Al Zahia is a testament to the resolve, commitment and optimistic spirit of Sharjah and the wider northern emirates,” said Shireen El Khatib, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim — Shopping Malls. “The Mall is an achievement of hope and innovation in the face of adversity.”
12,700square metresSpace that the Carrefour hypermarket takes up at Al Zahia
This is the developer’s 28 shopping mall in the region, and connects with the wider residential community that shares the ‘Al Zahia’ name. The residential portion is spread over 1 million square metres, and has emerged as favour investment hotspot.
“This focus on the community is especially important to us,” said Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties. “Whether catering to visitors’ needs, contributing to the local economy or supporting our tenants to deliver the quality of service they are renowned for, we aim to be a positive force for the entire northern emirates, further distinguishing it as one of the most gratifying places to live, visit and work.”