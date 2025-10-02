DoorDash completes Deliveroo UAE takeover

Deal expands DoorDash network to new markets and more local restaurants
Dubai: Deliveroo UAE has officially become part of DoorDash following the completion of the latter’s acquisition of Deliveroo. The move adds to DoorDash’s global footprint and consolidates its presence in markets where Deliveroo already operates.
In an open letter, DoorDash Co-Founder and CEO Tony Xu said the transition “is the beginning of a new chapter, not the end of an old one,” and reassured customers by stating “the Deliveroo app and products you know and love aren’t going anywhere.” He added that “by combining DoorDash’s global scale and technology, we have the opportunity to serve more people, in more places, with greater impact.”
As part of the integration, Wolt Co-Founder Miki Kuusi, who also serves as DoorDash’s Head of International has been appointed the new CEO of Deliveroo. Kuusi will relocate to London in the coming months to take up this role.
The acquisition by DoorDash valued Deliveroo at approximately £2.9 billion (about $3.9 billion).
The deal has cleared regulatory approval, including from the European Union, which gave its consent to the takeover earlier this month.
With the merger, DoorDash and Deliveroo will operate across more than 40 countries, sharpening their competitive reach in the food delivery industry.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox