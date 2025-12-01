GOLD/FOREX
Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: >$1 trillion holiday spending seen in 2025

Record-breaking cyber Monday seen as shoppers push holiday spending to new highs

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become a global phenomena.
Gulf News | Jay Hilotin | Pexels

Cyber Monday is set to cap off the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz with record-breaking online spending, as Americans chase some of the deepest discounts of the holiday season.

Despite economic jitters, analysts expect shoppers to spend $14.2 billion online today, a 6.3% jump from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

That momentum follows a strong weekend: Black Friday generated $11.8 billion in online sales, while Thanksgiving Day hit $6.4 billion, both surpassing expectations.

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What’s the difference?

FeatureBlack FridayCyber Monday
Typical focusIn-store + online; doorbusters; big appliances, TVsOnline-only; gadgets, wearables, personal tech
Peak discountsStrong early; 20–28% rangeHighest of the week: 30% off electronics, 26% off apparel
Shopping behaviorMix of mobile + desktopMobile-dominated (56.1% of purchases this year)
Cultural meaningKickoff to holiday shopping“Last call” for ultimate deals

Adobe expects Cyber Monday to remain the biggest online shopping day of the year, extending a trend that began almost a decade ago — even as rising retail prices and tariff concerns complicate consumer budgets.

>$1 trillion holiday spending: Debt spikes too

For the first time, the US National Retail Federation forecasts US shoppers will surpass $1 trillion in holiday spending.

Still, growth is slowing to 3.7–4.2%, down from 4.3% last year. Many households are feeling financial strain from tariff-driven price increases, job insecurity, and rising credit card delinquencies.

2005: Birth of Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday — launched in 2005 — is now a global retail force rather than a one-day event.

One major driver: Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans. Adobe predicts BNPL will fuel $20.2 billion in online spending this season — an 11% rise — with over $1 billion expected on Cyber Monday alone. Mobile devices dominate this trend.

Meanwhile, AI-powered shopping tools are shaping what ends up in carts. Salesforce estimates AI helped drive $14.2 billion in Black Friday purchases worldwide.

What’s hot

Cyber Monday’s breakout items include:

  • Nintendo Switch 2

  • Labubu Dolls (the viral toy-fashion crossover)

  • iPhone 17, Pixel 10, Samsung S25

  • Gaming headsets, smart home gadgets, and wearables

Sales ripple across the entire week, fuelled by mobile shopping, AI tools, and consumer appetite for peak-year discounts.

In a season where every dollar counts, shoppers are turning today into the biggest online shopping day of 2025.


Tips for safe, smart cyber shopping

1. Verify discount history.
 Use price-tracking tools to confirm the deal is real, not a fake markdown.

2. Stick to secure payment methods.
 Credit cards and trusted digital wallets offer better fraud protection.

3. Beware of too-good-to-be-true links.
 Avoid clicking promotions from unknown social media accounts.

4. Compare shipping times.
 Retailers quietly extend delivery windows during peak demand.

5. Use buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) cautiously.
 Missing payments triggers high fees — and can hurt your credit.

6. Shop from mobile when needed — but check out on desktop for big-ticket items.
You’ll see more product details and fewer misclicks.

7. Take screenshots of orders and discounts.
Helpful for returns or resolving lost-package disputes.

