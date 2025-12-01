Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: >$1 trillion holiday spending seen in 2025

Record-breaking cyber Monday seen as shoppers push holiday spending to new highs
Cyber Monday is set to cap off the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz with record-breaking online spending, as Americans chase some of the deepest discounts of the holiday season.
Despite economic jitters, analysts expect shoppers to spend $14.2 billion online today, a 6.3% jump from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.
That momentum follows a strong weekend: Black Friday generated $11.8 billion in online sales, while Thanksgiving Day hit $6.4 billion, both surpassing expectations.
|Feature
|Black Friday
|Cyber Monday
|Typical focus
|In-store + online; doorbusters; big appliances, TVs
|Online-only; gadgets, wearables, personal tech
|Peak discounts
|Strong early; 20–28% range
|Highest of the week: 30% off electronics, 26% off apparel
|Shopping behavior
|Mix of mobile + desktop
|Mobile-dominated (56.1% of purchases this year)
|Cultural meaning
|Kickoff to holiday shopping
|“Last call” for ultimate deals
Adobe expects Cyber Monday to remain the biggest online shopping day of the year, extending a trend that began almost a decade ago — even as rising retail prices and tariff concerns complicate consumer budgets.
For the first time, the US National Retail Federation forecasts US shoppers will surpass $1 trillion in holiday spending.
Still, growth is slowing to 3.7–4.2%, down from 4.3% last year. Many households are feeling financial strain from tariff-driven price increases, job insecurity, and rising credit card delinquencies.
One major driver: Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans. Adobe predicts BNPL will fuel $20.2 billion in online spending this season — an 11% rise — with over $1 billion expected on Cyber Monday alone. Mobile devices dominate this trend.
Meanwhile, AI-powered shopping tools are shaping what ends up in carts. Salesforce estimates AI helped drive $14.2 billion in Black Friday purchases worldwide.
Cyber Monday’s breakout items include:
Nintendo Switch 2
Labubu Dolls (the viral toy-fashion crossover)
iPhone 17, Pixel 10, Samsung S25
Gaming headsets, smart home gadgets, and wearables
Sales ripple across the entire week, fuelled by mobile shopping, AI tools, and consumer appetite for peak-year discounts.
In a season where every dollar counts, shoppers are turning today into the biggest online shopping day of 2025.
1. Verify discount history.
Use price-tracking tools to confirm the deal is real, not a fake markdown.
2. Stick to secure payment methods.
Credit cards and trusted digital wallets offer better fraud protection.
3. Beware of too-good-to-be-true links.
Avoid clicking promotions from unknown social media accounts.
4. Compare shipping times.
Retailers quietly extend delivery windows during peak demand.
5. Use buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) cautiously.
Missing payments triggers high fees — and can hurt your credit.
6. Shop from mobile when needed — but check out on desktop for big-ticket items.
You’ll see more product details and fewer misclicks.
7. Take screenshots of orders and discounts.
Helpful for returns or resolving lost-package disputes.
