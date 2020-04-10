Businesses are deploying these in droves to help with site and fact checks

The haircare and beauty product company Coty wants to sell off some of its brands. With production facilities under lockdown, drones are helping out to provide details to potential buyers. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: Dealmakers are turning to drones to help complete transactions in the era of social distancing.

Coty Inc. and the suitors for its professional beauty unit that could fetch as much as $8 billion are considering conducting due diligence by flying drones across manufacturing facilities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

This is a way to keep Coty’s divestiture plans, including the sale of the beauty brands Wella and OPI, on track while lock-down orders prevent in-person meetings in several countries where it has factories.

Meetings and negotiations can be done by phone and video calls while virtual data rooms can also be set up. But for lots of deals from the consumer sector to chemicals and mining, on-site visits to factories, plants and pits are crucial for bidders to asses the true value of an asset.

Gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp. pulled off its $690 million all-share deal for Semafo Inc. last month because on-site visits and other physical due diligence took place before the pandemic.

Deal advisers globally have been forced to get creative to keep processes going during the crisis. A growing number of deals are also falling apart as companies focus their resources on keeping their own operations going rather than on expansion.

All over the air

Drones have been adopted widely by multiple industries in recent years and are being tested for deliveries by FedEx Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. They are used to inspect cellular towers and to photograph homes for sale. But the technology currently isn’t mature enough to allow drones to mingle routinely in areas where other aircraft are flying, so they typically must be kept within sight of an operator at low altitudes.

Drones facilitating M&A transactions would be a newer application. The closest thing in finance has been hedge funds gaining an investment edge through aerial views of parking lots to gauge retail traffic or lumberyards to predict wood prices.

This tactic was even used by the fictional hedge fund featured in the TV show “Billions”.

Show the proof

Private equity firms have asked for drone footage to prove the existence of assets, buildings and factory sizes and numbers, said Merlin Piscitelli, chief revenue officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Datasite Global Corp., which provides virtual data rooms. “Given current travel restrictions, they believe the footage could help them increase their market outreach and early stage engagement in both buying and selling assets,” he said.