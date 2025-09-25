GOLD/FOREX
Apple launches fifth UAE store at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain

New location joins two stores at Yas Mall, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, two in Dubai

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Apple UAE launches new roles across stores; discover available positions and how to apply.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Apple has opened its fifth retail location in the United Arab Emirates, located at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. The store marks Apple’s first presence in the city.

The new store offers the company’s full range of products, including the latest iPhone models, MacBook Pro with M4 chips, iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3. Customers can also access Apple’s trade-in program, personalized shopping sessions, and monthly financing options.

Apple has designated a dedicated pickup area for customers to collect orders made through the Apple Store online. The store also hosts Today at Apple sessions—free educational workshops on photography, video, design, music, coding, and other creative skills. Sessions include “Get Started: Mac,” “Take Better Photos on iPhone,” “Capture Ideas on iPad,” and “Apple Intelligence Spotlight.”

The store emphasizes sustainability and accessibility. It is built using environmentally friendly materials, including a biopolymer terrazzo floor, and operates on 100% renewable energy. Accessibility features include varied table and seating heights, improved visual and acoustic clarity, assisted-listening systems, and wide pathways.

Apple Al Jimi Mall joins four existing UAE stores: Apple Yas Mall and Apple Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, and Apple Dubai Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The store is open daily from 10 a.m.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
