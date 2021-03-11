Dubai: Having served the likes of Ambanis and Deepika Padukone, one of India’s leading caterers is planning to serve up more treats in Dubai.
Sanjay Vazirani, Chairman of Foodlink Global Restaurants, is launching the India Bistro at Dubai World Trade Centre on March 21. This comes after the introduction of a cloud kitchen concept – Art of Dum – in January and a second China Bistro outlet, at the Discovery Gardens community.
“We are now set to replicate the same passion for the UAE market,” said Vazirani. “We are expanding the footprint of our restaurants vertical alongside niche boutique catering events for Dubai’s evolved audience.”
Cloud kitchens relate to F&B operators that take on meal preparation on a mass scale, on behalf of restaurant clients or companies who need to serve their staff on a daily basis.
Taste of what's to come
Foodlink has already offered a taste of its catering role at high-profile weddings in Dubai, including one hosted by Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group, on board a cruise liner.
Now, with the launch of the cloud kitchen and the restaurants, the company obviously wants to serve a wider base.
“We aim to bring communities together over fulfilling gourmet experience,” said Vazirani, who launched his first location in Dubai in 2019. “The secret of our master chefs is handpicked ingredients and authentic age-old techniques.”