GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Where Sharjah property buyers spent most as July deals hit Dh7 billion

Muwaileh led sales volumes while Al Sajaa Industrial topped Sharjah City by value

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Where Sharjah property buyers spent most as July deals hit Dh7 billion
AFP

Dubai: Muwaileh Commercial recorded the highest number of property sales in Sharjah City during July, while Al Sajaa Industrial led by transaction value as the emirate’s real estate market reached Dh7 billion.

Muwaileh Commercial registered 442 sales transactions during the month, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial with 244, Hay Hoshi with 203 and Al Khan with 168.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Al Sajaa Industrial generated Dh715.4 million in trading value, ahead of Muwaileh Commercial at AED516.3 million, Al Menhaz at Dh449.5 million and Al Qulai’aah at Dh365.7 million.

Across Sharjah, real estate trading increased 61.8% from Dj4.4 billion in June, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The number of transactions rose 25.3% month on month to 9,376, while sales covered approximately 27.2 million square feet.

Industrial 4 records biggest property deal

The largest individual property transaction completed during July involved land in Industrial 4 valued at Dh850 million.

Industrial 4 also recorded the highest trading value in the Central Region at Dh908.8 million, while Al Belaida led the region by transaction volume with 192 sales.

The Central Region registered a total of 527 sales transactions during the month.

Al Layyeh recorded Sharjah’s largest mortgage transaction, involving land valued at Dh120 million.

Sharjah City accounts for most sales

A total of 2,884 sales transactions were completed across the emirate in July, with Sharjah City accounting for 2,091 deals.

Activity extended across 129 areas and included residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Transactions covered 1,347 land plots, comprising 895 residential plots, 381 industrial plots and 71 commercial plots.

Another 894 deals involved subdivided units, including 842 apartments, 25 parking spaces, 17 offices, nine studios and one shop.

Developed properties accounted for 643 transactions, including 412 residential properties, 188 industrial properties and 43 commercial properties.

Khor Fakkan leads Eastern Region activity

Khor Fakkan recorded 206 sales transactions, with Al Mudeifi accounting for 159 deals worth Dh218.2 million.

Kalba registered 58 transactions, led by Commercial Sour Kalba with 21 deals and a trading value of Dh5.6 million.

Dibba Al Hisn recorded two transactions, with one each in Hay Al Shamali and Hay Al Seeh. Hay Al Seeh posted the higher trading value at Dh1.2 million.

Mortgages reach Dh1 billion

The department registered 466 mortgage transactions valued at Dh1 billion during July.

Ownership certificate transactions led overall activity with 4,049 deals, followed by 3,356 ownership deed transactions.

Initial sales contracts reached 1,185 transactions, while another 320 valuation transactions were completed during the month.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photo taken on January 30, 2026 shows a Vodafone logo above the entrance to one of the company's stores in London.

e& unlocks Dh4.8 billion return from Vodafone stake

1m read
Bank of Sharjah delivers record quarterly profit

Bank of Sharjah delivers record quarterly profit

2m read
Rather than focusing on a single category, the auction explores the idea of craftsmanship through materials, showcasing how rare metals, gemstones, carbon fibre and precious materials are transformed into highly sought-after collector pieces

Inside Sotheby’s $9.7 million Abu Dhabi auction

3m read
The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network

New truck movement rules in Sharjah from June 23

2m read