Muwaileh led sales volumes while Al Sajaa Industrial topped Sharjah City by value
Dubai: Muwaileh Commercial recorded the highest number of property sales in Sharjah City during July, while Al Sajaa Industrial led by transaction value as the emirate’s real estate market reached Dh7 billion.
Muwaileh Commercial registered 442 sales transactions during the month, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial with 244, Hay Hoshi with 203 and Al Khan with 168.
Al Sajaa Industrial generated Dh715.4 million in trading value, ahead of Muwaileh Commercial at AED516.3 million, Al Menhaz at Dh449.5 million and Al Qulai’aah at Dh365.7 million.
Across Sharjah, real estate trading increased 61.8% from Dj4.4 billion in June, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.
The number of transactions rose 25.3% month on month to 9,376, while sales covered approximately 27.2 million square feet.
The largest individual property transaction completed during July involved land in Industrial 4 valued at Dh850 million.
Industrial 4 also recorded the highest trading value in the Central Region at Dh908.8 million, while Al Belaida led the region by transaction volume with 192 sales.
The Central Region registered a total of 527 sales transactions during the month.
Al Layyeh recorded Sharjah’s largest mortgage transaction, involving land valued at Dh120 million.
A total of 2,884 sales transactions were completed across the emirate in July, with Sharjah City accounting for 2,091 deals.
Activity extended across 129 areas and included residential, commercial and industrial properties.
Transactions covered 1,347 land plots, comprising 895 residential plots, 381 industrial plots and 71 commercial plots.
Another 894 deals involved subdivided units, including 842 apartments, 25 parking spaces, 17 offices, nine studios and one shop.
Developed properties accounted for 643 transactions, including 412 residential properties, 188 industrial properties and 43 commercial properties.
Khor Fakkan recorded 206 sales transactions, with Al Mudeifi accounting for 159 deals worth Dh218.2 million.
Kalba registered 58 transactions, led by Commercial Sour Kalba with 21 deals and a trading value of Dh5.6 million.
Dibba Al Hisn recorded two transactions, with one each in Hay Al Shamali and Hay Al Seeh. Hay Al Seeh posted the higher trading value at Dh1.2 million.
The department registered 466 mortgage transactions valued at Dh1 billion during July.
Ownership certificate transactions led overall activity with 4,049 deals, followed by 3,356 ownership deed transactions.
Initial sales contracts reached 1,185 transactions, while another 320 valuation transactions were completed during the month.