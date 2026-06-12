Majid Al Futtaim says customer notices do not signal changes to handover dates
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim has said construction at Tilal Al Ghaf remains on schedule, after recent reporting linked customer notifications to possible delivery concerns at the Dubai residential community.
The developer said the notices were sent to buyers in specific phases of the project to update them on wider regional conditions affecting the construction sector, including logistics and material supply chain pressures.
The company said those updates were standard procedural notifications under the Sale and Purchase Agreements and did not indicate any change to delivery timelines.
Majid Al Futtaim said it was aware of a recent article referring to customer communication issued to buyers within specific phases of Tilal Al Ghaf, but said the interpretation of that communication did not reflect the facts.
“Construction across Tilal Al Ghaf continues to progress in line with the established project schedule and the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreements,” the company said.
“As part of our commitment to transparency, customers were informed of the broader regional conditions currently affecting the construction industry, including pressures on logistics and material supply chains. These updates are standard procedural notifications under the SPA and do not indicate a change to delivery timelines.”
The clarification comes as developers across the region continue to monitor construction costs, material availability and logistics risks linked to wider global and regional disruption.
Tilal Al Ghaf is one of Dubai’s major master-planned residential communities, with several phases under development and delivery.
Majid Al Futtaim said it continues to work with contractors, consultants and suppliers to monitor conditions and reduce possible impact on the project.
“We remain fully committed to delivering Tilal Al Ghaf to the highest standards and continue to work closely with our contractors, consultants, and suppliers to monitor developments and mitigate potential impacts. Our priority is, and will remain, the timely and high quality delivery of homes for our customers,” the company said.