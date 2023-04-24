Dubai: Sobha Realty is taking its upscale residential community concepts to a new location – Dubailand. It has launched an all-villa project – Sobha Reserve – expected to cost Dh2.8 billion and betting on a trend that sees sustained demand for luxury standalone homes.
And bigger homes too. With a lot of green – or ‘forest’ coverage.
The Sobha villas will start from 4,900 square feet, and with an area 3.47 million square feet (or 80 acres) available, the developer has the advantage of space. The community will be at the centre of Wadi Al Safa 2, itself part of Dubailand. (Until now, much of Sobha’s focus has been on Meydan and MBR City locations. Recently, it launched a tower project on Sheikh Zayed Road.)
“Our projects have the capability to change perceptions, lifestyles, and skylines,” said Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty. “The realty sector is projected to continue its expansion with a significant boost from the tourism and hospitality sectors.”
There will be just over 300 villas in four- and five-bedroom configurations, each with its own luxury pool and garden. “The neighbourhood offers sustainable living options and will include tree-lined walkways, exotic flower clusters, and privacy walls,” said Alfred.