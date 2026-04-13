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Sobha Realty enters Abu Dhabi with 38m sq ft waterfront city

New Al Bahiya community to feature homes, green space and waterfront

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Sobha Realty enters Abu Dhabi with 38m sq ft waterfront city

Abu Dhabi: Sobha Realty has entered the UAE capital with the launch of Sobha City, a 38 million square foot residential development in Al Bahiya.

The project marks the developer’s first large-scale community in Abu Dhabi, expanding its footprint beyond Dubai and Umm Al Quwain into a market that continues to see steady residential demand.

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Large-scale community in Al Bahiya

Located along the E10 and E12 corridor, close to Zayed International Airport and Yas Island, Sobha City is planned as a low-density development with a mix of residential, retail and leisure components.

The masterplan will be developed in phases, with the first phase covering around 8 million square feet.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said the move reflects long-term confidence in the emirate.

“Abu Dhabi holds a unique position as a city that balances cultural authenticity with forward-looking ambition, and our entry reflects a long-term belief in its evolution not just as a solid real estate market, but as a place where communities can grow with family-oriented intention,” he said.

“Sobha City has been envisioned as a living environment that feels calm, enduring, and deeply connected to its surroundings, while being future-ready.”

Focus on space and connectivity

The development has been designed with a focus on open space and accessibility, with around 60% of the area allocated to green and landscaped zones.

Plans include more than 50,000 trees, shaded walkways and an 18-kilometre loop designed for walking and cycling.

The community will also include schools, healthcare facilities, mosques and retail spaces within the development.

Waterfront and housing mix

A two-kilometre waterfront promenade and marina are central to the project, alongside a range of residential options including apartments, villas and larger homes.

Sobha Realty said the development will follow its in-house construction model, which covers design, engineering and build.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said the project is aligned with demand for integrated communities.

“As we expand our footprint into Abu Dhabi, Sobha City will be embodiment of our vertically integrated approach to development ensuring not only exceptional quality but also long-term resilience and value,” he said.

“This position us strongly within a market driven by sustained population growth, investor-friendly policies, and projected increased demand for integrated, lifestyle-oriented developments.”

The launch adds to Sobha Realty’s existing portfolio in the UAE and comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its residential offering.

The project aligns with broader plans to develop integrated communities that combine housing, services and green space within a single location.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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